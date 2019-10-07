Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 To Be Shut Down Midway? Broadcasting Minister In Talks With CAIT

Bigg Boss 13 is here and so are the controversies related to the show. Host Salman Khan is doing everything in his limits to keep the audience entertained during the weekends’ episodes. But, as every year, troubles for the show are not a new thing it’s a ‘news’ thing. Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar has received a request to shut down the show.

A traders’ organization has looked out for help from the Broadcasting Minister because they have found the content to be obscene and vulgar. Report of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) suggests that Bigg Boss should be certified from the censor board in a way that it should be an apt watch for all the age groups.

Report of the CAIT stated, “Our country’s traditional and cultural values are being tarnished in the lust of TRP and profits.” CAIT’s Secretary-General, Praveen Khandelwal also shared his thoughts about the same. He said, “In the current show, the concept of ‘Bed Friend Forever’ is highly deplorable and is against all moral ethics of the television world. The makers of the show have forgotten that it is the prime time slot on TV when this show is telecast and people of all age groups watch the show.”

Bigg Boss 13 started on September 29. The set of the show has been erected in Mumbai this time, unlike the past 12 seasons when it used to be in Lonavala. Tamil, Telugu and Marathi versions

