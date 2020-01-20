While the Screen Actor Guild Awards held last night was an event that had all eyes on it. We saw films like Parasite and actors Joaquin Phoenix & Brad Pitt taking home prestigious honours, What we also saw was the adorable reunion of exes Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston which has set the internet ablaze with the pictures.

The alleged ex-couple both took home awards in the respective categories they were nominated in. For the unversed, at the time the couple was a rooted one and since the separated people have been wishing for them to come together.

Not to be dramatic but this is the best thing that's ever happened to us. #SAGAwards https://t.co/FjE7kmWw6Z pic.twitter.com/K9d4soUxME — E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

When the two did today it only made the fans go crazy. Their PDA was evident and one cannot ignore Jen’s blushing smile while Brad was accepting the award. So to so that we even saw Brad even stopped at the backstage to watch Jen accepting her award. The picture of him watching at the ceremony with keen eyes is already winning the internet.

Later when the actress in an interview post-event was told You had a lot of people emotional while giving your speech; backstage here you had Brad Pitt watching on that monitor [points at a screen] crying. In a shocking state, she said, ‘No?!’.

Earlier in an interview with Entertainment Daily, Brad was asked if he was up for a public reunion at the SAG. He said, “I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend,” he said, Joking about how much everyone wants it to happen. “The second most important reunion of her year? I understand,” he added, clarifying, “That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”

Well, we are in love with the pictures, let us know what you feel about them in the comments section below.

