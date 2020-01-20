Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office (USA): Post Prabhas, Mahesh Babu Becomes The Second Telugu Actor To Achieve THIS Feat

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is on cloud nine following the success of his Sankranti release, Sarileru Neekevvaru. After India, the film has been garnering the most positive response from the USA. The film has set cash registers ringing in the States.

As per the latest reports, the Mahesh Babu starrer has garnered a whopping USD 2 Million in eight days. With this feat, Mahesh Babu has become only 2nd Tollywood actor to have 3 Telugu releases under his belt with USD 2 Million plus in the United States.

The only actor ahead of Mahesh is Prabhas as he has achieved this feat with Baahubali: The Beginning (USD 7.51 Million), Baahubali: The Conclusion (USD 20.77Million), and Saaho (USD 2.76 Million).

Mahesh’s early two releases that had joined the 2 Million club are Srimanthudu (USD 2.89 Million) and Bharat Ane Nenu (USD 3.42 Million).

Talking about Mahesh’s Sarileru Neekevvaru the film has Rashmika Mandanna as its leading lady. The action drama also has Prakash Raj and Vijayashanthi in key roles.

The family drama is being directed by Anil Ravipudi, and it is jointly produced by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments, and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The music for the film is been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

