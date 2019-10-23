A Fan Touches Nick Jonas Inappropriately While He Performs On Stage, Netizens Disgusted

Nick Jonas along with his Jonas Brothers is currently busy doing concerts and showering all the love on fans directly. Their concerts like always are getting a great response from the public but many times during events like these, things get dirty.

A video is going viral on Twitter in which a fan is seen trying to touch Nick inappropriately while he is performing on stage. The video shows the fan trying to touch his back twice and this is outright disgusting.

Take a look at the video below:

WTF😠🤬 this is very disrespectful!! pic.twitter.com/he2KGmm2qS — Nick Jonas FAN 🍭🆒 (@NickJDaily) October 22, 2019

Netizens and other fans of Nick are obviously not happy with this and here’s how they reacted-

To the girl(s) who keeps touching the boys : you need to give the boys respect don’t make them feel uncomfortable. — RebekaHerr (@HerrRebeka) October 23, 2019

This probably ruined his whole night. It’s never okay to sexually assault someone, let alone in front of literally thousands of people?? — lexi 🌟 (@worldwarjonai) October 23, 2019

Scary and Creepy 😲 — Laura Piil-Cerqua (@Laura1375) October 23, 2019

This is honestly so hard to watch. Can they not get it through their heads that Nick is clearly uncomfortable as he turns back to look at them and tried to swat their hand away? Ugh, this is not how you should treat them. Theyre people just like us who don’t need to feel violated — Alyssa | I REALLY MET LEWIS CAPALDI 😍 (@acoots98) October 23, 2019

So disrespectful. She’s so lucky Nick Jonas didn’t yell at her for it. — Haley Sikorski (@HaleySikorski01) October 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas along with wife and actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated their first Karvachauth at the Jonas Brothers concert. Both of them took to Instagram and shared the photos with fans and wrote heartwarming notes.

Nick Jonas wrote, “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!”

Priyanka Chopra also wrote, “Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember! 😂❤️🙏🏽 @nickjonas #karwachauth”

Also, a video of the couple kissing each other during one of the concerts went viral recently. In the video, Priyanka and sister-in-law Danielle can be seen standing in the VIP area of the auditorium as Jonas Brothers walk past them. Kevin Jonas kisses his wife Danielle and then, Nick and Priyanka steal a kiss. Joe was missing his wife Sophie as he pretended to reach out to a man for a kiss who was amused at the gesture.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!