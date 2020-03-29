A Fan Photoshops Daniel Radcliffe As Wolverine But People Can See Imran Khan In Him, Check Out The Crazy Reactions

After Hugh Jackman leaving the X Men franchise, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is all set to be the new wolverine. The fans all over the world are so excited that they can’t keep calm and amidst all this, one of them has photoshopped Daniel as Wolverine already.

A fan shared a photoshopped picture of Daniel as Wolverine on Twitter a few days back.

Daniel Radcliffe as Wolverine pic.twitter.com/n56Mp0e1qr — Ziggy (@mrjafri) March 26, 2020

But the craziest part is that people here in India are finding it too similar to Bollywood actor Imran Khan. As the picture started getting traction, people pointed out that he looks like Imran from Kidnap or Delhi Belly. Have a look at some of the reactions:

No matter how much I try I can’t see Daniel Radcliffe here its just Imran Khan https://t.co/PdOorqBCJn — Athar Kazi (@athar_kazi) March 28, 2020

I don’t think Imran Khan looks so much like Imran Khan as compared Daniel Radcliffe right here 👇🏽 https://t.co/5nY9OkMTQF — Chandrika Misra (@ChandrikaMisra) March 28, 2020

How is that not Imran Khan? Daniel Radcliffe had a square face. This is a total mindfuck. https://t.co/4B8CIo4kgm — BharatPutra (@__Prabhu) March 27, 2020

Imran Khan or Daniel Radcliffe as wolverine?😂 pic.twitter.com/IPAvWA78C5 — Alvira👸🏻 (@AlviraK21) March 28, 2020

It's bollywood actor Imran Khan as production didn't have enough money left to cast Daniel Radcliffe 🤣 Pandemic after effects #COVID2019 https://t.co/KsaSNT5OKt — manav garg (@manav01nov) March 28, 2020

i’m seriously, genuinely convinced that’s a pic of imran khan and not daniel radcliffe — 𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐤𝐚. (@harIeyquiinns) March 28, 2020

Omg…. Till I saw the word Daniel Radcliffe… I thought it was imran khan poster from delhi belly😛 — hanock nischal (@hanocknischal) March 28, 2020

First i thought this was jake gyllenhal then Daniel Radcliffe and then someone mentioned imran khan (the actor) and now he looks like all of them https://t.co/bdJn67JFdA — Curd nerd (@paratharole) March 27, 2020

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also couldn’t ignore the uncanny resemblance. He also shared the pic on Twitter and said, “Looks more like Imran Khan as Wolverine.”

Looks more like Imran Khan as Wolverine. https://t.co/2aD4hxOaAk — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) March 26, 2020

And meet this one too. He predicted all of this way back in 2013:

I swear Imran Khan looks so similar to Daniel Radcliffe -_- pic.twitter.com/WPYX9HE8sQ — Kapish (@kapish_patel) December 28, 2013

Meanwhile, there were false stories recently saying that Daniel has been infected by Coronavirus. However, the actor was not at all fazed by it.

Shortly after finding out about the online spread of the rumour, Radcliffe gave his witty response on the matter, saying that he was “flattered” by it, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 30-year-old actor’s remarks came during a phone interview with Australia radio show Smallzy’s Surgery.

“I think it’s just because I look ill all the time, so you can believably say it about me. ‘Cause I’m very pale. But, you know, flattered they chose me,” Radcliffe said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!