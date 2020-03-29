After Hugh Jackman leaving the X Men franchise, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is all set to be the new wolverine. The fans all over the world are so excited that they can’t keep calm and amidst all this, one of them has photoshopped Daniel as Wolverine already.

A fan shared a photoshopped picture of Daniel as Wolverine on Twitter a few days back.

A Fan Photoshops Daniel Radcliffe As Wolverine But People Can See Imran Khan In Him, Check Out The Crazy Reactions
A Fan Photoshops Daniel Radcliffe As Wolverine But People Can See Imran Khan In Him, Check Out The Crazy Reactions

But the craziest part is that people here in India are finding it too similar to Bollywood actor Imran Khan. As the picture started getting traction, people pointed out that he looks like Imran from Kidnap or Delhi Belly. Have a look at some of the reactions:

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also couldn’t ignore the uncanny resemblance. He also shared the pic on Twitter and said, “Looks more like Imran Khan as Wolverine.”

And meet this one too. He predicted all of this way back in 2013:

Meanwhile, there were false stories recently saying that Daniel has been infected by Coronavirus. However, the actor was not at all fazed by it.

Shortly after finding out about the online spread of the rumour, Radcliffe gave his witty response on the matter, saying that he was “flattered” by it, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 30-year-old actor’s remarks came during a phone interview with Australia radio show Smallzy’s Surgery.

“I think it’s just because I look ill all the time, so you can believably say it about me. ‘Cause I’m very pale. But, you know, flattered they chose me,” Radcliffe said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out