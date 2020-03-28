Harbhajan Singh Posts The Viral Clip Of My Secret Terrius Predicting COVID-19; Video Gets Deleted From Twitter

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has tweeted about a Korean Netflix show named “My Secret Terrius”, which had seemingly predicted the coronavirus outbreak in 2018 in one of its early episodes.

However, Netflix India currently does not seem to have the show. And although Harbhajan had posted his tweet with the particular sequence, the video is removed from his Twitter id now. It says “Content is not available”.

“This is crazy . If you are home , go on Netflix now ……. Type “My Secret Terrius” and go to season -1 and episode 10 and move straight to 53 minutes point ! (P.S. this season was made in 2018 and we are in 2020) . This is shocking. was it a plan ??” tweeted the cricketer on his official handle, @harbhajan_singh.

“My Secret Terrius” is a 2018 South Korean series starring So Ji-sub, Jung in-sun and Son Ho-jun. The series aired on the channel MBC from September 27 to November 15, 2018 twice a week.

In the rom-com mystery drama created by Kang dar-sun, Jung in-sun plays a woman who must collaborate with her neighbour, a former secret agent (played by So ji-sub) to unravel a major conspiracy involving her husband.

