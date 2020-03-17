Dressing Tips Straight From Ace Cricketer AB De Villiers Is The What You Men Out There Need!

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers, who was recently roped in as the face of Virat Kohli’s clothing brand WROGN, feels that dressing up is very personal, and says “it is important to dress in a way that makes one feel comfortable and confident”.

When asked about his advice for picking the right clothes, the ace cricketer said being comfortable was the most important thing.

“If you’re uncomfortable in what you’re wearing, it will show. So always pick styles that fit right, not too tight, not too loose. Then you can start mixing and matching to let your personality shine through,” AB de Villiers told IANSlife.

“Once you’ve got this covered, your clothes can complement your personality in a good way”, he added.

The former South Africa captain recently turned 36. He plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL), during which he had shot for WROGN and sampled the clothing.

On his association with the brand’s activewear and Virat, de Villiers said that the Indian skipper and him have “got along well for many years, on and off the field, and it’s great to be working with him at WROGN”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!