B Praak, Himanshi Khurana & Other Punjabi Singers Unite For An Online Musical Evening To Celebrate Baisakhi

On the upcoming traditional festival of Baisakhi, several Punjabi singers including B Praak, Himanshi Khurana, Prabh Gill, Babbal Rai, Sara Gurpal, Yuvraj Hans, Gurnazar and Suyyash Rai among many others will be seen conducting online live musical sessions for their fans, to lift their spirits up amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The online musical evening will take place on Thursday. Helo has partnered with Crossblade, India’s biggest Punjabi Music Festival, to host a first-of-its-kind #HeloLivePeMilo digital musical evening. During this musical concert fans will be able to sing along and enjoy worldwide hits of their favorite Punjabi megastars including and interact with them during their individual live sessions.

B Praak spoke about the event and said, “Baisakhi is a festival that we all rejoice and it is a sign of unity, where people come together and enjoy the rituals. However, amid the current situation, we all must stay home and protect ourselves and one another. I’m extremely delighted that Helo in partnership with Crossblade is bringing to you the perfect medium #HeloLivePeMilo musical night to light up your celebratory spirits. Come join me in this biggest online celebration and enjoy the auspicious festival even while staying safe at home”.

Meanwhile, In India, Maharashtra is among the states that have the most coronavirus cases with over 1,980 persons detected. India has over 9,150 positive cases of coronavirus. Production houses had stopped working in Mumbai weeks ahead of the lockdown.

