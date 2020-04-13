Mohit Chauhan Gives Tribute To Corona Frontline Workers With His Latest Song ‘Salaam’

The 21-day lockdown which was announced by PM Narendra Modi last month has been pretty successful in controlling the trajectory of Coronavirus Positive cases in India. It’s not the end though, and reportedly the lockdown is all set to be extended so that the curve can be flattened soon. Amidst all this, Mohit Chauhan has come up with a fresh song titled Salaam which is a tribute to all the Coronavirus Warriors including patients, doctors, ground workers, and policemen.

Mohit took to Twitter and shared the song with his fans, “Salaam my new song a tribute 2 #CoronaWarriors fighting 4m frontlines 2 keep us safe. Join me in saying a #DilSeThankYou u 2 Docs, nurses, cops, vendors, sweepers, sanitization staff, supply chain employees, media, govt officials @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji”

Salaam my new song a tribute 2 #CoronaWarriors fighting 4m frontlines 2 keep us safe. Join me in saying a #DilSeThankYou u 2 Docs, nurses, cops, vendors, sweepers, sanitization staff, supply chain employees, media, govt officials @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji https://t.co/IqzKzwGup3 — Mohit Chauhan (@_MohitChauhan) April 10, 2020

The video features all the frontline workers in the battle currently and is a salute to their courage.

The total number of Corona positive cases in India at the time of writing this story has reached 9,431 and out of these 1,109 have been recovered and 335 have died.

Meanwhile, Mohit recently opened up about Tanishk Bagchi’s highly criticised remix of his & AR Rahman’s Delhi 6 song Masakali.

Talking about the remix, the singer told PTI, “I heard the song. But it doesn’t sound like Masakali. So they could’ve called it something else. But to say it’s Masakali and then ride on the name of the song to make something else… If you make a new Sholay and then add anything to it, it ruins the experience of the original.”

He also added, “It got instant recognition. So it feels bad. Rahman sir is a quiet person, he doesn’t say much but he’s been also showing his disapproval, even Prasoon has been talking about it. And from what I came across on social media, even people aren’t really liking it.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!