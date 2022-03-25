ALTBalaji & MX Player’s captive reality show ‘Lock Upp’ has garnered a lot of praises from the audience. The show is streaming live on ALTBalaji and MX Player has successfully garnered 100MN views within 19 days of its release. To create a user experience as unique and exclusive as the content itself, ALTBalaji & MX Player recently introduced two new features: Super Voting/ for Loyal & Super Fans and Super Khabris on the apps.

The Super Fan will be at the sole discretion and option of both the companies, wherein 1 vote of the Voter shall be equivalent to 10 votes. That one lucky Voter identified by ALTBalaji using their viewership data entered as Khabri on Friday for ALTBalaji is Mr Mohammad Mustafa Arsiwala.

Based in Mumbai, Mohammad is the lucky loyal fan of the show who will enter the Lock Upp room and meet his favourite contestant. Mohammad Mustafa is a lawyer who stays in Byculla -Mumbai and he says Munawar is his favourite contestant. So he will also interact with Munawar and help his favourite contestant remain ahead in the game.

When it comes to winning the audience’s heart with something new, it’s hard to beat content czarina Ekta R Kapoor. With Lock Upp she has not only introduced the fearless Kangana Ranaut as a host to the audience but has also brought the most controversial celebrities under one roof. Indeed, it has been one of the most highly viewed shows on OTT since its launch.

ALTBalaji and MX Player have live-streamed ‘Lock Upp’ 24×7 on their respective platforms and allow audiences to interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.

‘Lock Upp’ started streaming live on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.

