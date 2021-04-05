We always talk about how big Akshay Kumar earns or the chunk of profit Salman Khan takes away. But sadly, we usually forget to mention those, who are behind the films. Yes, we are talking about directors. So, in order to shift a focus for good, today we’ll be talking about the highest-paid Indian directors. While Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli is dominating the list like a boss, Rohit Shetty is Bollywood’s highest-paid filmmaker.

Our list of Highest paid Indian directors comprises of top 5 names and there are successful names like Karan Johar, Rajkumar Hirani in it. So, without wasting any time, let’s get started:

Mani Ratnam

Starting from the least, Mani Ratnam makes it to the 5th spot. Ratnam needs no introduction, thanks to his immense contribution to the Tamil industry. In Bollywood too, he has given a bunch of cults. The Guru director is one of the most critically and commercially acclaimed filmmakers. He has his own production house called ‘Madras Talkies’. He takes away a sum of 9 crores for each film, as per MensXP.

Rajkumar Hirani

Bollywood should be thankful to be blessed by a filmmaker like Rajkumar Hirani. He knows how to make people laugh, cry and clap. He is amongst those rare directors who believe that the film isn’t just for an entertainment purpose, but also a medium to influence people in a good way. It’s this belief that makes him one of the most loved directors. Speaking of earnings, the 3 Idiots maker takes away 14-15 crores for each film.

Karan Johar

No matter how much hatred Karan Johar faces on the internet today, no one would deny that he took us on a roller-coaster of emotions with his evergreen films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan. For the unversed, he is yet to deliver a flop in his career. He takes away a sum of 14-15 crores per film. He ties with Hirani.

AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss is a genius filmmaker and is a renowned name in the Tamil and Telugu industry. Even in Bollywood, his ride has been successful with films like Ghajini and Holiday. He takes away a sum of 16 crores for each film.

Rohit Shetty

And here comes, the hit machine- Rohit Shetty! He is the highest-paid director of Bollywood. A streak of 10 successful films without a single flop, is enough to explain why he is at the top in Bollywood. He is the director of the masses and an emperor of the box office. He charges 28-30 crores for each film.

SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli has earned PAN India popularity post the humongous success of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. He showed if everything is executed perfectly, the sky is the limit for a film. His Baahubali franchise grossed over 2800 crores at the box office. He is currently the highest-paid Indian director and he takes away a sum of 100 crores per film.

