It is such a proud feeling when we see our Bollywood stars in a Hollywood movie, irrespective of the screen-time. Just like Holywood, even Bollywood films have seen actors from different cultures and countries come together to create magic on screen. From Olexsander in Kangana Ranaut’s Queen to Sue in Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti we have developed a secret crush on many such cute faces.

I don’t know about others, but I literally stalked their social media profiles when I saw them in these movies. I know there are many such names that you might recollect now, but I am going to list down 5 such actors from Bollywood movies who we still remember despite their small roles.

MISH BOYKO (OLEXSANDER) – QUEEN

Most of us girls wanted to go on a solo Euro trip after Kangana Ranaut set out on her solo honeymoon in Queen. And who wouldn’t want to, if we had a chance to bump into guys as good looking as Olexsander? Haha…Anyway, this man is a British actor, and he definitely has a fair share of fan following in India as well after Queen.

ALICE PATTERN (SUE) – RANG DE BASANTI



We all once again saw India’s freedom struggle through the eyes of Sue who very convincingly portrayed the character of a filmmaker passionate about India and its culture. Not only Aamir Khan, but almost every guy fell in love with Alice Pattern after watching the film. Were you one of them too?

MEHDI NEBBOU (LAURENT) – ENGLISH VINGLISH



Imagine a good-looking French man in your class having a crush on you! Sounds amazing right? Well, Sridevi was in the same spot when Laurent started liking her in English Vinglish. I wouldn’t ever want the class to end and would always be the first one to enter the class every day had I been on Sridevi’s spot…hahaha! Mehdi is a French Superstar by the way!

ERIKA KAAR (OLGA) – SHIVAAY



Erika is a Polish actress and made many hearts beat after her stint in Ajay Devgn starrer Shivaay. Although her screen-time was not much, her work was appreciated by many, and well, her cute looks definitely made her an instant favourite.

PAUL BLACKTHORNE (CAPTAIN RUSSELL) – LAGAAN



Lagaan’s Captain Russell is probably the man we all loved to hate in 2001. Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan went on to be nominated at the Oscars and well, a fairly memorable classic. Paul Blackthorne has been a part of many International Television shows like 24, The Flash, and Arrow.

