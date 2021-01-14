



Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video is one of popular streaming service that is giving intense competition to Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming platforms. The popular streaming platform has a plethora of films and TV shows under all the genres like action, adventure, period dramas, romantic comedies, and science fiction.

If you are looking for steamy TV shows on Amazon Prime, then you won’t be disappointed. There are a number of shows on Amazon which boast of some of the steamiest in television right now. Unfortunately, some of them are not available for Amazon Prime India audience. Let’s take a look:

The Affair

Advertisement

The American television drama series that stars Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney, and Joshua Jackson, explores the emotional effects of extramarital relationships. The series ran for five seasons, and final episode concluded on November 3, 2019. Currently, the series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Californication

American comedy-drama television series aired for seven seasons on Showtime from August 13, 2007, to June 29, 2014. It follows the story of New Yorker Hank Moody (David Duchovny) a novelist who suffers from writer’s block goes on drinking, womanizing, and drug abuse. His behaviour complicates his relationships with his longtime lover Karen and their daughter Becca. The series is also available on Amazon.

Secret Diary Of A Call Girl

This British drama television series is based on the blog and books by the pseudonymous Belle de Jour. The series follows the story of Hannah Baxter, a prostitute, who hides her true identity from everyone and lives under the pen name, Belle de Jour. Apart from steamy scenes, watch the series for the compelling drama. This show isn’t available on Amazon Prime India.

Strictly Se*ual: The Series

The TV miniseries is based on the hit independent film of the same name. The series centres around the lives of two modern women and their romantic adventures. The series boasts of some brilliantly shot steamy scenes and throws light on a far more important truth about love and life which should compel you to watch it. This show isn’t available on Amazon Prime India.

Girls

It’s an HBO original series created by and starring Lena Dunham. It follows the story of four girls who are unsure of what they want in life. The series explores the friendship among these girls and problems they face as they take responsibility for their lives. The series has also bagged the 2013 Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. This show isn’t available on Amazon Prime India.

Must Read: From The Vampire Diaries’ Mystic Falls To Teen Wolf’s Beacon Hill – Here Are 5 Most Dangerous Towns In Teen Dramas

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube