Bollywood! This world is more than just that – it’s a world of many opportunities. Over the years, we have seen many successful parents launching their kids into the filmy world, where they received much love and recognition. Some Bollywood star kids failed to leave an impression with their works while others are some of the most sought-after personalities today.

But with the advent of social media platforms, these star kids don’t even need to come on the silver screen to impress us. Even before there can be news of them being inclined to make their presence in Bollywood – they have already amassed a huge fan base on social media. In fact, some of them have their own fan clubs too!

From Shah Rukh Khan’s kids, Aryan and Suhana to Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday – check out some Bollywood star kids who are a sensation online before debuting in films!

Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest child, this Bollywood star kid is the reason for putting a smile on million faces on Instagram. Aryan keeps sharing a lot from what’s happening in his life with his 1.3 million followers. Unfortunately, he hasn’t treated us to anything special in over a year now L.

Suhana Khan

If we have spoken about the eldest Khan child, we cannot leave behind his younger sister. Suhana has a tad bit more followers than her brother. Ms Khan keeps her 1.4 million viewers entertained with numerous pics and updates. This Bollywood star kid gives us glimpses of her family life, school, projects and more.

We are just waiting to see the havoc on social media when Aryan and Suhana’s younger brother, AbRam Khan decides to join social media. We bet he’s going to leaving his elder siblings behind by a margin.

Khushi Kapoor

The daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, it won’t be shocking to see her follow sister Janhvi Kapoor’s footsteps and enter Bollywood soon. This Bollywood star kid has an insta following of 143K and regularly shares family pics and others that are sure to make you fall in love with her.

Shanaya Kapoor

The daughter of Sanjay Kapur and Maheep Kapoor, this Bollywood star kid has a private Instagram account. Despite that, she is quite a social media sensation. Shanaya, even before she can personally share things with the world, already has a couple of fan pages on Instagram. And these pages have followings of thousands already.

We wonder how many Insta users are going to check out her page once she goes private!

Ahaan Panday

Chunky Panday’s nephew and Ananya Panday’s cousin, this Bollywood star kid is sure to make you swoon over his chocolate boy looks. With an Insta following of 196K, Ahaan keeps sharing from his personal life. The most recent being him taking a car ride with a mask around his neck.

Yashvardhan Ahuja

Govinda’s son, Yashvardhan, has a verified Insta account with over 31K followers. With no news of debuting stepping into the filmy world, this Bollywood star kid is sure to make you go gaga over his sweet boy-next-door charm. He recently shared some pictures from his dad’s birthday bash.

Which Bollywood star kid do you follow on social media?

