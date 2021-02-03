Korean dramas and K-pop are taking over the world by storm. Streaming giant Netflix has a plethora of Korean movies, and if you are looking for blood-curdling K-dramas, then look no further. We have 5 best frightening movies from Korea that may prove to be more rewarding to watch than other similar content produced in Hollywood.

Here are the best Korean horror movies to watch on Netflix that will give you an exciting and terrifying experience.

#Alive

The Netflix original film, which is based on a Hollywood screenplay by Matt Naylor, it gives a unique spin on the zombie sub-genre. The film follows a young video blogger who becomes trapped inside his apartment when a zombie apocalypse breaks out. Now he has to choose between isolation or fighting against the undead. The film was released in October 2020 and it fared much better with critics and audiences than its English-language counterpart.

Svaha: The Sixth Finger

Jang Jae-Hyun directorial is a psychological horror film which delves deep into the world of cults. The film depicts Buddhism and esotericism that aren’t often explored in films of this genre. The film was released in 2019 and is currently streaming on Netflix.

Metamorphosis

The 2019 film was featured on Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies. The film’s theme is about exorcism and it is fascinating on its own. It tells the story of a family when infiltrated by a face-changing evil that places one brother in danger while the other family members try to save him.

The Host

The 2006 film is not your typical monster film especially when you have an award-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, who helmed Parasite, is behind it. The film concerns a monster kidnapping a man’s daughter, and his attempts to rescue her.

Gonjam: Haunted Asylum

Directed by Jung Bum-shik, the film follows a web series team who visit the asylum to get more views for a Youtube project. They soon find themselves dealing with the supernatural, as they get possessed one by one.

