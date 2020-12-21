While feature films rule the realm of entertainment, another subsidiary that has found its momentum in the recent past is the short film format. YouTube is a hotbed of talent when it comes to short diaspora. Be it Shefali Shah’s Juice or Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff starrer Khujli; we must say that there is no reason that we can say the product is not at par with the long format.

Having said that, it has been more than one time when the cinema lover in us has wanted to know what happened after a short ended, or before it started. Today on Koimoi we list 5 short films on YouTube that definitely deserve to be told in the feature format.

Ahalya:

Radhika Apte as Ahalya in this gut-wrenching short by Sujoy Ghosh left us enthralled and shocked at the same time. Sujoy gave the age-old folklore a feminist twist, and Apte nailed every bit of it. Soumitra Chatterjee who played the Rishi Gautama in the story was a separate mystery throughout. This story that unfolded in 14 minutes deserves to be told in a full-length movie.

Interior Cafe Night:

Imagine watching Naseeruddin Shah sitting across a table with Shernaz Patel and talking about their yesteryear romance. Interior Cafe Night directed by Adiraj Bose who was 23-year-old when he shot this masterpiece, is about longing and what if the other finds someone else. Available for free on YouTube, this short needs to be told by the same director in a longer format and tell us what happened after that night. I am sure there are takers.

Chutney:

Let us all hail Tisca Chopra and the team of this wonderful short to let us know a complicated narrative can be explained in such short time. Chutney available on YouTube, is about a housewife, showing her husband’s mistress her place. While doing that she tells her a story of a murder and a gut wrenching one. In my opinion we surely don’t know if what she is narrating is even true or not, but the sheer intensity is brilliant. Jyoti Kapur Das doesn’t need any addition, the short itself is sufficient to make a full fledged film.

Anukul:

The second Sujoy Ghosh short to make it to the list, Anukul is a pilot to the dystopia that we might be fast running towards. Adaptation of a Satyajit Rah story, Anukul on YouTube talks about the Man Technology conflict. Saurabh Shukla and his robot Parambrata Chattopadhyay show you what the future might look like and this can also be a facet of the war. We need to know what it leads to and Sujoy if you read this, please consider it as a request.

Kheer:

This one might create teams. Some may want to leave it there, but curious minds like mine would want to see what happens later. The film starring Anupam Kher and Natasha Rastogi on YouTube is about people finding love to fill the void in their lonely world. It is a delicate tale that shows love at any point is possible. But does everyone around you sees the world with your lens? I want to know what happens after that. How do the two live together, what their world looks like.

Which one do you root for the most? Tell me in the comments section below.

