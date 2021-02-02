With time, IMDB for Bollywood has become a parameter for validation, and for the audience a tool to judge a film. But fewer know that the very tool that validates their choice, is actually run by them and their votes. Over years (at least since we discovered IMDb) we have seen films being rated highest and lowest as per their performance with the audience and the curation of the best and worst goes on. But what about the films that were misunderstood or merely victims of controversies?

We aren’t a nation that does not necessarily separate art and the artist but somewhere let the repercussions to affect both. Just like last year, we saw how Chhappak suffered the controversy, or how Dil Bechara took the top list which honestly otherwise wouldn’t have. So as we continue to give IMDb ratings the pedestal that it holds, let’s see 5 films that deserve more than they already have on the platform.

CHHAPAAK (5.1)

Chhapaak was one of the most awaited and sought after film until Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone decided to stand in solidarity with the student of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. Just a couple of days before the release and that resulted in a backlash that affect the film severely, resulting in haters dropping negative votes for the film. All who have seen the film with an unbiased gaze know what gem of a film Meghna Gulzar had made.

THAPPAD (6.3)

Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu was an uncomfortable watch for men who have been flag bearers in normalising patriarchy. It wasn’t just about a slap but the monotony and exploitation it made clear. The film with its release divided the audience in the two. While one section was moved, other criticised the film for being biased towards women and putting men into bad light. The result is the rating, that should have been higher actually.

MERI PYAARI BINDU (5.9)

You don’t get to see logical fairy tale romances everyday. Meri Pyaari Bindu starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra took the Bollywood’s blueprint of longing and reunion but broke the happily ever after cliché with the broadest smile. YRF’s Akshay Roy directorial was a musical homage to all those incomplete love stories that were no lesser than a fairy-tale. And this one has to be Ayushmann’s one of the finest part before he became The Ayushmann Khurrana.

EK MAIN AUR EKK TU (5.7)

If there is one filmmaker who understands the complexities of relationships in detail out of the current slot, it has to be Shakun Batra. The film was one of the most anti-Dharma movie to have come out of the Dharma mill. It wasn’t just another rom-com that spoke about to halves making one, but was a simple take on how love can be as simple as it can be, and it need not change the world. This Bollywood film is highly misunderstood and criminally underrated.

FINDING FANNY (5.7)

Starring Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia, Homi Adajania’s experimental film was way ahead of its time for Bollywood. The movie about odd beings on a trip to find their love was not a comfortable ride for audience that was spoon-fed on what they had to make of a film until then. IMDb rating of this one clearly doesn’t do any justice to the experiment that was a legit nice watch.

