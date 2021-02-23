There are many actors who started their acting career when they were just kids. Back then, no one knew if they would ever make it so big in the industry. We just enjoyed watching their acting gigs as a kid unknown from the fact that they are going to be the next-gen sensations. From Ryan Gosling, Drew Barrymore to Joey King, many such Hollywood stars started their career as child artists and are now hugely successful as mainstream Hollywood actor.

Yes! We know you all have already started guessing the names. But we are going to make it a little easy for you and list down the names of the top 5 most favourite actors who started when they were young.

NATALIE PORTMAN

Natalie is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. It is hard to imagine her being anything other than wildly famous. However, she, too, had her humble beginnings. Portman was discovered by a modelling rep in a pizza restaurant when she was just eleven years old. One year later, she was slaying on screen in the 1994 film, The Professional. Since then, the actress has been seen on our screens more times than we can count. She’s one of those actors who only seems to get better with age!

CHRISTIAN BALE

Christian Bale grew up with parents who were performers, so it’s no wonder he entered the entertainment industry at such a young age. His first real gig was appearing on a fabric softener commercial when he was eight years old. Clearly, he has moved onto much more lucrative jobs since then! Though he starred in some minor productions before then, his big break hit in 1987 when he played Jim Graham in the Steven Spielberg film Empire of the Sun. Well, we just cannot stop but look at how handsome the actor has turned out to be. He has starred in American Psycho, The Machinist, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, The Fighter, American Hustle, and The Big Short, amongst others. He won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Fighter.

RYAN GOSLING

Did someone just say s*xy? Well, if there is any other word that reflects good looks, charming personality, lust, then that has to be Ryan Gosling. How good looking a man can be? Everybody’s favourite hottie got his start where it seems like half of the celebrity world got their start: on The Mickey Mouse Club. Gosling was just twelve years old and credits it for really getting his career going. Since then, he has become one of the most famous (and best looking) actors in Hollywood and has a long resume of film credits to prove it. We first noticed him in a big way when he starred in The Notebook alongside Rachel McAdams, though he did have a few minor roles before that. He has also appeared in Half Nelson, Blue Valentine, Crazy Stupid Love, The Big Short, La La Land, and much more.

JOEY KING

The girl who stole everyone’s hearts from the popular Netflix movie The Kissing Booth actually appeared in the Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone starrer Crazy Stupid Love. Yes! You heard that right. This actor is surely making it big with her back to back releases and one of the biggest projects with Brad Pitt (The Bullet Train) in the pipeline.

DREW BARRYMORE

Drew Barrymore’s story is an inspiration for all of us. We all saw her winning the hearts of many when she made her film debut playing Gertie in E.T., But things soon turned downhill for her when she experienced abuse and became addicted to drugs and alcohol. All of this happened from the age of nine, so it is wonderful to see her making it big in Hollywood.

