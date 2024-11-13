Popular South Korean actor and model Song Jae-rim passed away on November 12, leaving everyone in shock. He is best known for We Got Married and has appeared in multiple prestigious magazines as a model. Scroll below for the deets.

Song began his career as a runway model and has appeared in magazines like Bazaar Korea, Vogue Girl Korea, Dazed Korea, GQ Korea, and more. He was only 39 years old. In 2009, he began his acting career, and one of his notable works is the period drama Moon Embracing the Sun. He experienced fame after playing an assassin in Two Weeks. He was also loved in We Got Married after he appeared in the show’s fourth season with Kim So-eun. He was last seen in Queen Woo.

According to media reports, Song Jae-rim was found dead in his apartment in Seoul’s Seongdong District. According to Soompi via Times Now News, the police confirmed his death, and a two-page letter was reportedly found at the place. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. But it is reportedly seeming like a suicide.

The report revealed what the police said. They said, “At this point in the investigation, there are no signs of foul play.” His funeral will reportedly take place at a funeral home in Yeouido on November 14. Several actors and actresses have expressed their tributes and shock on social media.

Park Ho San, posting a pic on Instagram, wrote, “I’m going crazy, really. Jae Rim… You were always so bright… I can’t believe this…I’m sorry, I didn’t reach out, I didn’t take care of you. I’m truly

sorry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박호산 (@park_hosan)

Song’s Hello co-star Lee Yoon Ji wrote “If only you hadn’t… I remember your innocence, so I hope you can live freely and fully over there.”

Actor Hong Seok Cheon also posted a photo and captioned, “I’m heartbroken that I won’t be able to see your wonderful smile again… It’s devastating to have to let you go without even a proper goodbye, without taking better care of you… I’m sorry, so sorry… I was such a lousy older brother. Rest in

peace…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 홍석천 Tonyhong1004 (@tonyhong1004)

Song Jae-rim’s last project was Queen Woo, which came out in August of this year.

