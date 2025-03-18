IVE is a 4th Generation K-pop girl band formed by Starship Entertainment. It has been active since 2021 and consists of six members – An Yu-jin, Gaeul, Rei, Jang Won-young, Liz, and Leeseo. While the band enjoys a massive fandom, the artists have separate fanbase as well. However, as Rei was recently seen sharing her extensive strict diet and food habits through a YouTube video, her fans were left in shock.

In the video, the K-pop artist revealed what she follows as a food diet while she is promoting and on the go, and it gained a lot of attention online. She talked about how she changed her food habits from following severe diet routines to maintaining certain portion control. Scroll ahead to find out more about it.

In the new episode of Follow Rei, the IVE member can be seen explaining what her daily meals look like when is on the go promoting. Her food measurement was really limited. She documented her food habits over a few days. Starting her day with just half an apple eating while traveling based on her packed schedule. Followed by lunch, on the first day, she had Nasi Goreng. Rei took her time to finish the meal and dropped a pro tip for her fans who wanted to order food. She said to check the menu photos and customer reviews before going in to order.

Rei further revealed that during promotions, she tends to keep one meal per day and leaves the rest of the day for her fasting period. If she gets to hungry by night, then she indulges herself to have fruits in the evening. She said, “When I’m promoting, I try to keep my fasting period as long as possible. I enjoy my one meal a day, but I avoid spicy foods and late-night snacks to prevent bloating. Still, if I get too hungry in the evening, I’ll have some fruit.”

She then shared one incident when she got too hungry even after having tteokbokki. Rei told her fans in the video that she avoids spicy food during her shows and promotions to get rid of the swelling. Admitting that after her music show schedule concludes, she will have some spicy food.

IVE member explained, “I ate Tteokbokki the night before, but since I couldn’t eat much because of promotions, I was left unsatisfied. When I got home, I kept thinking about it, so I woke up in the middle of the night and ate a cream bun and some tangerines. But since my music show schedule ends tomorrow, I’m looking forward to finally eating spicy food without worrying about swelling.”

At the end of her video, Rei disclosed that the final stretch of her promotions was quite exhausting leaving her with little to no appetite. Once, she only had a slice of pizza and strawberry juice. Fans left shocking reactions to her video as they were concerned about her health and wondered how demanding Korean music promotions can be.

