Zack Snyder’s Justice League released on HBO max on March 18 after several fans campaigned for nearly four years. The much-awaited Snyder cut was released by Warner Bros. on the streaming platform as well as theatrically. However, unfortunately, the film has already been leaked on torrent sites hours after the release.

The four-hour-long film stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash. Warner Bros. Studios has reportedly spent USD 70 million for additional footage and visual effects.

According to Pinkvilla, Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been leaked on several piracy sites like Tamilrockers and are available for downloads in HD print. It seems even superheroes cannot get away from the menace of piracy.

However, this is not the first time that the film had to deal with a leak. Last week, the film was accidentally leaked at the streaming platform HBO Max, where viewers watching Tom & Jerry got a glimpse of the film. The accidental leak occurred due to a technical mishap.

For the unversed, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was the original film that was supposed to be released in 2017. However, mid-way through the filming, the director had to step down due to a personal tragedy and Joss Whedon came on board to direct the rest of the film. Now the Snyder cut is receiving positive reviews but unfortunately, the business of the film may take a hit given now that it has fallen prey to piracy.

The filmmaker also recently talked about including Jared Leto’s Joker in his film. Talking to NYTimes, Snyder said, “I added it because this was going to be the last movie I make for the DCU and to have this entire cinematic universe without Batman and Joker meeting up just felt weird. Jared [Leto] and I had a bunch of conversations about it. I had mentioned it to Ben and I was like, ‘Ben, let’s just do it at my house. I could shoot it in the backyard. Don’t tell the studio and I’m not going to pay you guys. I’m just going to shoot it myself.’”

