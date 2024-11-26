Zach Bryan paused his concert after a fan threw an item onto the stage and scolded them before warning them they would be kicked out.

The flying object hit the other guitarist on stage during Bryan’s concert at the Tacoma Dome in Washington on Saturday.

Zach Bryan Was Furious With The Incident

The 28-year-old asked fans, “Who threw this?” moments after he grabbed the item from the floor. “Who was it? Does anyone know? Who was it?” he continued, adding, “Don’t throw s–t at concerts!”

Bryan threw the item back to the floor before stepping away from the microphone, only to return and continue reprimanding the unidentified fan. “And if you know who threw it, we can get them out of here,” the country musician said. “If we ever find out who did it.”

While the person who committed the act remained unknown, a voice off-camera could be heard saying, “I don’t think you want to own that.”

Unfortunately, throwing items on stage has become common at concerts in the past few years. In addition to Bryan, artists like Pink, Drake, and Bebe Rexha have been similarly targeted.

Drake had a fan throw a vape onto his stage, while Pink’s fan tossed their mother’s ashes at the singer. Rexha was injured after a fan tossed their phone at her.

Zach Bryan IS Currently On His ‘Quittin’ Time’ Tour

The ‘Something in the Orange’ singer is on his “Quittin’ Time” tour starting in early March. The Grammy winner announced on Instagram earlier this month that he’s added 17 more dates to his tour due to high demand.

He will wrap up the 2024 leg of the tour on December 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, before continuing his shows through July 2025, per Page Six.

Zach Bryan Confirmed His Split From His Ex-Girlfriend Last Month

The incident at Bryan’s concert occurred just a month after the singer confirmed his separation from his ex-girlfriend, Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia.

“She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time, and for that, I’ll always thank her,” Bryan told his followers via his Instagram Story on October 22.

Their split sparked drama, with LaPaglia alleging that her ex emotionally abused her throughout their one-year relationship.

“The last year of my life has been the hardest year of my life dealing with the abuse from this dude,” the 25-year-old claimed on the November 7 episode of the “BFFs” podcast. “I’m still scared right now because I’m scared of him.”

