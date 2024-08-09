Young and the Restless legend Jeanne Cooper’s (Katherine Chancellor) off-screen feud with Brenda Dickson (Jill Abbott) dominated soap opera gossip mills for over a decade. In her 2012 memoir, Jeanne Cooper even confessed she and Dickson got off on the wrong foot on the show.

However, despite their disagreements, Jeanne Cooper once highlighted the injustice suffered by her co-star on The Young and the Restless.

Brenda Dickson, who made her soap opera debut in 1973 on The Young and The Restless, was immensely famous before being fired in 1987. After her show exit, Dickson seemingly disappeared from Hollywood.

Thirty years later, in 2012, Brenda Dickson claimed she was blacklisted by The Young and the Restless creator Brad Bell who enlisted “Mafia cartel judges and attorneys” to ruin her.

Dickson also claimed she was preyed upon by Brad Bell. While these are mere unsubstantiated allegations, in 2012, Jeanne Cooper spoke out about the “Unfair & Unkind” treatment suffered by Dickson from the show.

While Jeanne Cooper did not name any names, she told Michael Fairman TV, “a lot of pressure was put on Brenda from within the cast, and they will remain nameless at this point, but it was unfair and unkind.”

Cooper added, “Anybody with that kind of treatment that one would allow themselves to do to another human being … that is unforgivable in my book.”

Cooper noted that while she may not like somebody (Brenda Dickson), she would never “treat them so horribly.”

When asked if Brenda Dickson became the butt of jokes on the set, Copper replied, “Even the tricks they played on her on the set were unforgivable, and these people know who they are!”

Brenda Dickson never returned to The Young and The Restless.

