Starring Dakota Johnson as Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey, the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy is arguably the most successful erotic franchise in history, thanks to their unfiltered nudity and BDSM themes. While some praised the movies for pushing boundaries, others were in awe of Johnson’s on-screen nudity, which became a hot topic of discussion. However, fans expecting to see the actress fully exposed throughout the film were in for a surprise — especially regarding her naked butt.

Johnson later clarified that while most of the nudity in Fifty Shades of Grey was her flesh — particularly during full-frontal and topless shots — there was one exception. The then 25-year-old admitted that a butt double was used for a scene where she gets spanked. The actress explained, “There was a close-up of a bum getting hit with a belt. That was not my bum because I didn’t want to get hit with a belt.” Johnson’s secretive tattoo on her buttocks didn’t align with Anastasia’s character either.

Given that she was portrayed as a virgin, the crew agreed her character wouldn’t have a naughty tattoo on her rear end. As a result, they hired a butt double whose curves closely matched Johnson’s butt but lacked any ink. However, it wasn’t merely the Madame Web actress’s bare butt but also her front that posed challenges. Johnson had a patch that went over her pubic area and right around her whole body, which was edited by attaching pubic hairs during post-production.

While the Fifty Shades Trilogy narrative required the Suspiria actress to repeatedly bare it all and leave nothing to the imagination, she wore tiny strapless thongs stuck to her private parts in several scenes. Additionally, to ensure the intimate scenes felt authentic yet safe for the actors, director Sam Taylor-Johnson hired a consultant dominatrix to guide the production and ensure the BDSM scenes adhered to realism without making the already naked actors feel more uncomfortable. “She’s fairly exposed in those situations,” Johnson’s co-star Dornan said. “She’s naked, literally being tied up or whatever it is, and that’s not easy.”

Interestingly, Johnson’s tattoos have become a signature part of her real-life persona. She reportedly has over a dozen tattoos, including designs on her wrist, arms, neck, and ankles. Yet, the tattoo on her butt remains a mystery, hidden from public eyes. While fans speculate about its design and meaning, Johnson has kept it under wraps, leaving audiences to wonder if she might one day decide to bare it all again, unfiltered.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Salma Hayek Once Labelled Her Snake Dance In Quentin Tarantino Starrer From Dusk Till Dawn The Biggest Challenge Ever: “I Created A Relationship…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News