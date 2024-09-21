In 2013, Young and The Restless star Michael Muhney accused TV dad Eric Braeden of being responsible for Maura West’s 2011 firing from the role of Diane. Shortly after, Eric Braeden and Maura West weighed in on Twitter.

In 2013, Michael Muhney, who played Adam Newman on Young and The Restless, was fired from the soap opera. Shortly after rumours began to swirl about alleged s*xual misconduct and a supposed feud with his TV dad, Victor Newman, aka Eric Braeden.

While Muhney did not confirm the rumours, in a Huffington Post interview, he implied that Braeden played a role in co-star Maura West’s firing from the show. He said, “I do know one thing for sure: I really look up to and respect my friend, Maura West. She had the most dignified walk down The Green Mile that I’ve ever seen when she was fired from Y&R, too.”

Daytime Emmy winner Maura West played Diane Jenkins on The Young and The Restless before she was dismissed in 2011.

Shortly after Muhney accused Braeden of playing a role in West’s dismissal, Braeden tweeted, saying, “Implying I had something to do with MWest’s departure is libelous!” He added, “Of course I am upset. Wouldn’t you be if some slimeballs make statements that reflect not an iota of reality?”

Maura West also denied co-star Michael Muhney’s assertion that Braeden was behind her ousting from The Young and The Restless. “Absolutely NOT. Not in any way, shape or form. Have no idea why my name is involved in ANY of it,” she said.

