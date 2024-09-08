The Bold and The Beautiful star Kimberlin Brown once broke down on stage after she allegedly faced relentless online bullying over her support for Donald Trump. Brown opened up about the online abuse during the 2016 Republican National Convention.

Kimberlin Brown portrayed Sheila Carter, one of the most popular villainess characters in daytime drama history, on The Bold and the Beautiful. The character made her daytime TV debut on The Young and the Restless in 1990 and crossed over to The Bold and the Beautiful in 1992.

Brown has played “Sheila Carter” on both shows for three decades. Earlier this year, fans were gobsmacked after Kimberlin Brown’s character was killed off on The Bold and The Beautiful. However, she was brought back from the dead two months later.

At the time, Brown told Deadline, “She didn’t see this coming, quite honestly. I truly believe that my following, my fans, and the people who have loved to hate Sheila all these years are responsible for me coming back.”

However, Kimberlin Brown, a conservative, didn’t always have the support of her fans. In 2016, Brown broke down on stage at a Republic National Convention. At the time, she said she had faced bullying online over her support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

At the time, Kimberlin Brown said, “I was labeled a racist, homophobe. I was told I must be going to KKK meetings. And, anybody who knows me and knows my circle of friends, they simply know that is not true. I have such a diverse group of friends in my life.” she added. “That was devastating to me. It really was. It never dawned on me that speaking my mind would bring out such speech.”

Brown said she almost decided not to speak at the convention due to the online hate. However, her kids reportedly gave her the courage to speak up.

