Taylor Swift is one of the top singers in the world who has an amazing fan following thanks to her sweet nature and chartbuster tracks. With tracks like Love Story, Blank Space, Reputation, Shake It Off, Look What You Made Me Do, “I Knew You Were Trouble, Bad Blood and more in her discography, it’s no wonder she is the recipient of several awards including 11 Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, 34 AMAs, 25 Billboard Music Awards, 56 Guinness World Records and more.

Today, we are specifically going to be talking about Blank Space, a song from her fifth studio album, 1989. The song, co-written by Taylor is a satirical self-referential nod to her reputation as a flirtatious woman with a series of romantic attachments. So how did this song come to be when we originally knew Ms Swift as someone who had the wholesome girl next door image? Well, hear it from the horse’s – sorry she’s more a unicorn- mouth.

While in conversation with Sirius XM in October 2014, Taylor Swift opened up about how Blank Space was actually conceptualized. She said, “You know what’s interesting about this song is that I started writing it as joke.”

Continuing further, Taylor Swift said, “I was just kinda sitting around thinking about how the media has had a field day talking about what they think my personal life is like. So I just kind of though, ‘Alright, so they’ve drawn up this factitious profile of this girl who is like a serial dater and she’s like over-emotional. She’s like unstable, like completely clingy, needy, like a nightmare.’ So i was thinking about it, and i just thought, ‘How incredibly complex and interesting that character actually is if were a real girl and what kind of song she would write.”

Stating that she had till then never written a cheeky song, Taylor Swift added, “It’s kind of interesting to kind of joke around with it, kinda play around with the narrative everybody’s been joking around about anyway. Check out the video here:

