Shia LaBeouf has been controversy’s favorite child and whenever we feel that things can’t go any worse, something really peculiar takes place. One such instance happened when his ex-partner FKA Twigs accused him of sexual abuse. The actor, best known for his role in the ‘Transformers’ franchise, has seen a significant decline in his career since the accusations came to light. Most recently, he was removed from Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film, ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’

In the wake of the allegations, LaBeouf took a significant break from acting. He stands accused of choking his ex-partner, threatening to crash her car, and knowingly transmitting a sexually transmitted disease. These allegations turned him into a villain and no one wanted to work with her. He opened up about these allegations while making an appearance on a chat show and admitted to hitting rock bottom when the allegations arose, expressing that the woman, likely referring to FKA Twigs, left him with no room for escape from the fallout and contributed to his rock bottom moment.

Shia LaBeouf once, in an interview, shared the perspective that hitting rock bottom is not defined by experiencing the worst moment of one’s life, but rather by the moment of transformation that follows. He also opened up about a woman who was living with him when the allegations surfaced and helped him in getting over the entire situation. He clarified that this woman was neither his wife nor the individual who accused him of abuse. The actor candidly admitted to “using” this woman as a coping mechanism, comparing his behavior to an addiction to drugs.

“I was using this woman like drugs,” LaBeouf said while making an appearance on Real Ones With Jon Bernthal.

The actor also didn’t shy away from confessing that he “f***ed up bad” and ended up hurting a lot of people. He added, “I f*cked up bad. Like crash and burn type shit. [I] hurt a lot of people, and I’m fully aware of that. And I’m going to owe for the rest of my life.”

The situation surrounding Shia LaBeouf and the allegations brought against him has undoubtedly had a detrimental impact on his personal and professional life. The trial, which will take place later this year, will shed more light on the specifics of the incident and determine the legal consequences. In the meantime, LaBeouf’s public revelations provide a glimpse into the emotional turmoil he has experienced and the challenges he continues to face as he works towards personal growth and redemption.

