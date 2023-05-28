Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf is one of the most controversial actors and we wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actor and controversies go hand in hand. The Honey Boy star once opened up about all the allegations that brought disgrace to his career and admitted that he was a self-centred, dishonest, and fearful human being who had the woman. Scroll below to read.

Notably, Shia dated FKA Twigs roughly for a year after meeting on the sets of Honey Boy in the year 2019. However, they later parted ways and Twigs made some serious allegations against the actor ranging from violent attacks to strangulations and she even accused him of infecting her with STD. Years later, Shia addressed the allegations and confessed some shocking things.

Shia LaBeouf once appeared on Jon Brethal’s podcast ‘Real Ones’ and addressed the disturbing allegations against him that brought utter disgrace to his career. In the podcast, the actor, without taking any name, said, “And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being.”

The Transformers actor, without any shame, admitted that he f*cked up at a lot of things and revealed that he is going to owe it for the rest of his life. Shia LaBeouf said, “I f*cked up bad. Like crash and burn type shit. I have hurt a lot of people, and I’m fully aware of that. And I’m going to owe for the rest of my life.”

During the interview, he also confessed to cheating on every woman he was with and never telling his s*xual partners about getting sores. However, he also revealed that after all the chaos and controversies, the actor only wants to look at a peaceful future and wants to be useful.

