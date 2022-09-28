Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most successful and influential actors across the globe. The actor is currently making headlines for his alleged romance with Victoria’s Secret model Gigi Hadid and if the recent reports are to be believed, things are getting serious between the two. While Leo has always been a heartthrob amongst all the A-list female celebrities, he once went viral for posing with Monica Bellucci for a picture. In the picture, the Italian actress was seen wearing a heavily cleav*ge-popping dress which almost risked an n*p-slip but didn’t melt The Revenant actor proving he’s a ‘Sakht launda’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Monica has always been a topic of conversation in the entertainment industry for her unreal goddess looks and her personal life. She has dated some of the most famous personalities in the industry including her ex-husbands Vincent Cassel and Claudio Carlos Basso. Coming back to the topic, it was 1995 when Leo and Bellucci were clicked together.

In the viral picture, Leonardo DiCaprio looks very young with a chiselled jawline and is wearing a black full-sleeve t-shirt. Monica Bellucci on the other hand can be seen wearing a shimmery lilac coloured dress which came with a risking cleav*ge-popping neckline.

In the picture, Leonardo DiCaprio can be seen having eye contact with the Italian beauty and well, isn’t he a ‘Sakht launda’ already? A user on Reddit shared the picture two years ago and take a look at it here.

Leo is getting appreciated for holding his eye contact in the picture with Monica. Hehe!

What are your thoughts on Leonardo DiCaprio being a ‘Sakht Launda’ in a picture with Monica Bellucci from 1995? Tell us in the comments below.

