The sitcom Friends has been one of the most loved and remembered series in the whole world to date. In the show, Chandler Bing played by Matthew Perry was the most memorable and hilarious character in the group. While the character was known for his sarcastic nature, fans also loved the bond he had with on-screen wife Monica Geller (Courteney Cox). But did you know, in reality, Chandler Bing once found his Monica in Julia Roberts, but sadly things didn’t work out.

The sitcom aired its first episode on September 22, 1994, and branched out for 10 spectacular seasons. The final episode was aired on May 6, 2004, making the series lasting for 10 long years. You can catch it up on Netflix!

Coming back to the topic, in a viral video doing rounds on the internet, it was seen that Matthew was asked about his relationship with Julia, and the actor hilariously expressed why the relationship didn’t work. The video showed a fan asking, “There was a lot of rumours and speculation about Matthew Perry’s relationship with Julia Roberts, could you expand on that?” In response, Matthew brought in Chandler’s sarcasm by saying, “Get Out”, making everyone in the room laugh.

Matthew Perry continued, “We saw each other for a time but basically…” as he started laughing at his previous comment. The actor then clarified that he didn’t mean the earlier response that made everyone laugh and continued again by saying, “Get Out”. The actor later explained, “basically that had to end because we were just so busy, it’s like the busiest guy in the world trying to go out with the busiest girl in the world and it just didn’t work, but we are friends and get along really well.” Later when asked if the actor was really dating the Notting Hill actress he confessed by saying, “it was for real, very for real.”

Meanwhile, Julia and Matthew shared screen space back in 1995 when she appeared in Friends. The duo dated for a year before splitting. For the unversed Julia was featured as Susie who in the episodes goes out on a date with Chandler but did you know how Matthew got Julia in friends?

According to the show’s executive producer Kevin Bright, it so happens that when Matthew Perry asked Julia Roberts to star on the show, she asked him to write a paper on quantum physics and she’ll do it. Bright added, “My understanding is that Matthew went away and wrote a paper and faxed it to her the next day.”

VIDEO CREDITS: friendssouvenir

