When Matthew McConaughey was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2005, he shared a little secret: “I haven’t worn deodorant in 20 years.”

It wasn’t a health statement, just his personal preference. He doesn’t believe it’s necessary. And he’s not alone. Cameron Diaz has also gone nearly two decades without antiperspirant, citing it as “really bad for you.” She even went as far as to claim, “You’re stinky, because you use antiperspirant. It keeps all the stink in.”

McConaughey’s natural scent became a topic of conversation when he worked with Kate Hudson on Fool’s Gold. Despite his laid-back approach to hygiene, Hudson wasn’t a fan of his musky fragrance. “Kate Hudson can’t stand it. She always brings a salt rock, which is some natural deodorant, and says, ‘Would you please put this on?'” McConaughey revealed during a 2008 Playboy interview. Talk about an intimate request from a co-star! Still, McConaughey wasn’t fazed. He wasn’t about to change for the camera or anyone else.

McConaughey’s natural scent didn’t seem to bother everyone. Yvette Nicole Brown, who worked with him on Tropic Thunder, described it as “smelling like granola and good living.” Now, that’s an earthy compliment! While Kate Hudson might have had her reservations, McConaughey’s scent was far from universally rejected.

It’s not just McConaughey and Diaz making waves by going au naturel. Diaz even thinks the world would smell better if everyone ditched antiperspirants, especially men. Her philosophy: “Let it go and just trim your armpit hair so it doesn’t hold onto the scent.” That’s some bold advice.

Matthew McConaughey’s body odor made waves on the Fool’s Gold set in Australia. Blame the heat, or maybe Kate Hudson’s relentless push for him to try her salt rock deodorant. Either way, the man stuck to his musk — though he likely took more showers to keep the peace.

Did it hurt their chemistry? Not a chance. McConaughey owned his scent like a badge of honor, much like Cameron Diaz. And Hudson? She probably stocked up on salt rocks. Love it or hate it, McConaughey’s no-deodorant policy was peak McConaughey — chill, unbothered, and unapologetically him.

