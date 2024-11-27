Matthew McConaughey’s 1999 arrest? It is straight-up wildest celebrity story ever. It’s got everything you could want in a movie: McConaughey, naked, playing bongos, and baked out of his mind when the cops crash the party. As he breaks it down in his memoir Greenlights, what started as a chill, laid-back night turned into a full-blown, “you’ve got to be kidding me” situation.

So, how did we get here? It was October 25, 1999, and McConaughey—then known for A Time to Kill and Dazed and Confused—had just partied non-stop after a Texas Longhorns win. By 2:30 a.m., he was winding down, chilling in his two-bedroom house in Austin, listening to some Henri Dikongué, and playing his congas. Everything was zen until two cops decided it was the perfect time to kick down the door.

The real kicker? McConaughey, still naked, wasn’t having any of it. After getting cuffed and pinned to the floor, he shot back at the officers, “You broke into my house! F**k, yeah, I resisted!” And when they tried to cover him up with a blanket, he shot that idea down, too. “Hell no! This is PROOF of my innocence!” he said, standing firm in his naked truth.

But McConaughey wasn’t done. He had a crazy idea while walking to the squad car. He thought he could do a backflip over one of the cops—while still cuffed, mind you—pull off some Houdini-like escape and impress the officers enough to let him go. Spoiler alert: it didn’t work.

When McConaughey made it to the police station, he was still adamant about not wearing pants. That is until a massive 6-foot-6 inmate handed him a pair of orange prison pants. McConaughey, realizing that maybe he did want to avoid any more trouble, put them on.

The press swarmed afterward, and McConaughey didn’t shy away from the attention. He straight-up marched right through the media circus, cracking a joke as he walked out: “I don’t want to rent a place there, but it was a nice stay for a night.”

While his neighborhood became a bit of a zoo after that—thanks to people dropping off beer, weed, and drums—McConaughey knew it was time to move on. Not long after, he hit Hollywood and began his famous rom-com run, proving that even a wild, bongo-playing arrest couldn’t slow down his career.

