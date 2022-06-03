It gets quite wild in the west when it comes to live performances and fans have gotten to see several such instances that instantly went viral and blew up the internet. From Miley Cyrus twerking on stage to Beyonce announcing her pregnancy, we have seen it all in the last few years and now, we are here to remind you about another musical event that made audiences unanimously gasp. Yep, we are talking about the wild kiss between Madonna and Drake at Coachella 2015 that was followed by some severe drama.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Drake had been mostly low-key since the Astroworld tragedy where close to eight people lost their lives in the middle of a live show. The event also involved Travis Scott and the God’s plan singer was only there for a few hours, for which he was held accountable by the netizens. The Canadian singer was also back in the news a few weeks back when his ex-crush Rihanna delivered a baby boy with her current boyfriend Travis Scott.

Advertisement

In the year 2015, Madonna and Drake were all over the tabloids and gossip magazines when they performed together and Madge suddenly started making out with him on stage. What caught everyone’s attention, however, was the part where Drake looked utterly disgusted with the kiss, almost pulling it off. Even though he clarified later that he absolutely enjoyed the moment, netizens were far from buying it.

As a follow-up, Madonna received a lot of flak for her non-consensual move. She was speaking on Saturday Night Online Live with Romeo when someone asked her what it was like to kiss Drake and if he is a good kisser. “I kissed a girl and I liked it!”, she said.

She even went on to take a sarcastic dig at Drake when asked by a fan what advice she would like to give her younger self. “Don’t kiss Drake, no matter how many times he begs you to”, she stated.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood.

Must Read: BTS Had Plans To Perform In Mumbai As A Part Of Their ‘On Tour’, Could This Mean They Will Visit India In August This Year?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram