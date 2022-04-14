American pop idol Kesha has created a lot of famous memories in the industry that stays with fans for a long time. One such moment happened back in 2012 around the time when the actress her song Supernatural.

Talking about the same did you know the singer had s*x with a ghost? Well here’s what happened, and we are sure this might

Back in 2012 when Kesha arrived as a guest on KIIS FM which was hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the singer talked about her inspiration for her song supernatural. She literally revealed that she had s*xual relationship with a ghost live during the discussion. The singer said that it was “about experiences with the supernatural but in a s*xy way. I had a couple of experiences with the supernatural.”

While talking about the incident, Kesha explained could not tell his name. Explaining the reason she said, “I don’t know his name,” adding, “He was a ghost! I’m very open to it.” At the time after the news of her album Warrior getting released came out Kesha said, “There are so many weird topics on this record, from having s*xy time with a ghost to getting hypnotized and going into past lives,” adding, “I just really wanted the theme of this record to be the magic of life.”

Supernatural is from the album Warrior which was the singer’s second album and was released on 30th November 2012 by Kemosabe along with RCA Records. The album also had guest appearances from pop idols like Iggy Pop, Wayne Coyne, and Patrick Carney. The album has the titular song along with tracks like, Die Young, C’Mon, Thinking of You, Crazy Kids, and many more.

Meanwhile, Kesha’s last album was titled High Road. The album was released on 30th January 2020 by RCA and Kemosabe Records. The album sees many songs like Tonight, My Own Dance, Raising Hell, Cowboy Blues, and many more.

