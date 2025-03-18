Justin Theroux has now found love once again, and as per recent reports, he has tied the knot with Nicole Brydon Bloom. They apparently took the plunge over the weekend in Tulum, Mexico. The wedding photos of the couple have gone viral on the internet, making people go crazy. However, it is not unknown to anyone that the actor was previously married to the Hollywood A-listed actress Jennifer Aniston.

For the unversed, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor got married to the Friends actress in 2015. But after three years into their marriage, they decided to part ways and in 2018, they got divorced. Despite the separation, the ex-couple has always spoken highly of each other and remained good friends over the years. Scroll ahead to read about the past interview where Theroux shared how he thinks of his ex-wife.

Following Jennifer Aniston’s banter with Republican Vice President Candidate J.D. Vance, Justin Theroux talked about his ex-wife in an interview with the UK’s The Times. Sharing how he thinks about Aniston, the actor told the interviewer that he was quite proud to see how she slammed the person who criticized her. He further added, “She is still very dear to me so of course, yeah, I feel protective. But she batted back criticism, as well she should.”

Back in 2022, during a house tour with Allure, Jennifer Aniston made a comment about her ex-husband, Justin Theroux that had garnered a lot of attention from netizens. While she was welcoming the interviewer to a small cottage in the backyard, she could be heard saying, “Welcome to the Babe Cave. This was Justin’s office.”

She then continued to add, “You can imagine he likes things black and dark.” After their separation, when he moved out, Jen changed things around in the cottage to make it look a little different. She said, “I lightened it up, stripped it all. He came over [the other day] and was like, ‘What the f-ck did you do?’ I said, ‘I brought the light back in, buddy.’”

Well, it looks nice that the ex-couple maintained an amicable friendship after their divorce. Now, coming back to Justin Theroux’s wedding. Rumors of the actor’s romance with Nicole Brydon started to float around back in February 2023. And after a year, they debuted on Vanity Fair’s Oscars party red carpet in March 2024. Following this, their engagement reports came in. As per media reports, they got engaged in Italy while he was promoting his Beetlejuice sequel. In an interview with UK’s The Times, the actor spoke about his proposal and said, “Of course I was nervous proposing. It is a question, after all, so the answer isn’t guaranteed. But it was wonderful.”

We wish the couple all the best. What are your thoughts?

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: YouTube Star P2istheName Found Dead At 26, Fans in Shock Over Tragic Loss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News