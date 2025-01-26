During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, hosted by Andy Cohen, the Oscar-winning actress, Julia Robert, opened up in the game “Plead the Filth,” where Cohen grills his guests with rapid-fire questions. Of course, with a show this spicy, Roberts wasn’t going to leave without sharing a juicy tidbit.

When Cohen asked Roberts about the hardest drug she’s ever tried, she didn’t hesitate. “Mushrooms,” she replied. Yup, you read that right. Julia Roberts confessed to trying magic mushrooms, and not only that—she said it was “nice” and “not gonna lie.” It was a shocking moment, especially since most celebs would’ve dodged the question entirely. But leave it to Roberts to keep things refreshingly real.

Of course, the Pretty Woman star wasn’t done there. She followed up with a bit of advice: “Kids don’t try it at home.” Talk about keeping it responsible, right? The candid moment had fans buzzing, and Cohen, ever the pro, didn’t shy away from cracking jokes about it, calling out how safe she must feel given that Jen Shah, the Real Housewives star serving time in prison, was Roberts’ pick for the least favorite housewife. (A move we can all appreciate!)

But this wasn’t the only big reveal during Roberts’ Watch What Happens Live stint. When Cohen asked her to rank her top three movies—Notting Hill, My Best Friend’s Wedding, and Pretty Woman—Roberts chose to “plead the fifth,” leaving fans to guess her true feelings. As Cohen said, “They’re all so good.” It’s a tough one to answer, but we get it.

And speaking of Notting Hill and Pretty Woman, Roberts’ latest project, Leave the World Behind, just dropped on Netflix on December 8, adding to the Hollywood legend’s list of iconic roles. In this high-stakes drama, Roberts stars alongside Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali, Kevin Bacon, and Black Mirror’s Myha’la Jael Herrold. The movie is based on the book by Rumaan Alam and revolves around a family vacation turned into a crisis when two strangers arrive with unsettling news of a blackout. The two families must navigate the increasing tension and chaos, all while grappling with the unraveling of their world.

The buzz is already rolling in, and Leave the World Behind is holding steady with a 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. Sure, the audience score is sitting at 65% for now, but that could climb as more people hit play. Critics are calling it “an unsettling, well-acted experience” and hyping up its “apocalyptic tension” and “stellar cast.” Not bad, right?

After a stretch of meh Netflix drops, this one might just break the streak. Whether you’re here for the mind-bending twists or the jaw-dropping confessions, Roberts’ latest is serving up all the reasons to stay glued to your screen. Don’t sleep on it.

