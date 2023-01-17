Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most candid celebrities in the world. She’s just out there and doesn’t sugarcoat anything and especially keeps it transparent with her fans. Over the years, she has given us some of the most incredible performances and characters to remember by and today, we bring you a throwback to the time when JLaw got honest about her s*xual confessions and revealed about being a germaphobe. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was back when Jennifer was doing promotion for her film ‘Red Sparrow’ and was crushing over Timothée Chalamet and told Entertainment Tonight that she was “buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then…going to swing right in there as soon as he’s, like, 30.”

Later Jennifer Lawrence appeared on Howard Stern’s show and said, “I am all bark and no bite. I always talk like I want d*ck, but the truth is when I look back at my s*xual past it was always with boyfriends,” as reported by The Sun.

Jennifer Lawrence then added, “I talk like I like it, but I don’t really do it. I am mostly also a germaphobe. I have made it this far without an STI. D*ck is dangerous.”

In fact, any guy that she’s with, she gets them tested before doing anything with them. The Red Sparrow actress said, “If I was at the point where I could get an STI, doctors have already been involved. That is how much of a germaphobe I am.”

Jennifer Lawrence concluded and said, “I am making it clear that I have not had s*x in a very long time. I would like to have a relationship, you know. It is hard out there.”

The actress is now married to Cooke Maroney and welcomed their first child in 2022.

What are your thoughts on Jennifer Lawrence being a germaphobe? Tell us in the space below.

