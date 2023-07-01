Jared Leto is considered one of the finest actors in the showbiz industry. Apart from being a Hollywood hottie, the actor once shared he loves to eat n*ked, which got him fired from the sets of films he could not work on. Apart from eating without clothes, the actor admitted to doing some pretty odd things in the past. Read on to find out more about it!

The actor will be seen in the upcoming sequel to the cult classic Tron: Ares. The revelation stunned his fans. It was not the first time that an actor had revealed such a thing as once he also shared that he gave Margot Robbie a live rat on the set of Suicide Squad a few years back. However, his habit of eating without clothes might be one of the strangest yet.

During a conversation on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jared Leto played the Burning Questions game with host Ellen. The actor was asked questions about things he did without clothes. The question said, “Besides showering, name three things you do n*ked while playing the game on the show. He raised the curtain to his personal life and answered, “I eat n*ked often”. While we think about how many restaurants the actor must have been kicked out of, the actor also revealed why he was fired from his job.

Adding more about his life, Jared Leto shared in another interview how he worked at a movie theatre during his childhood. Unfortunately, the Suicide Squad actor was fired as he was caught selling weed from the backside. “I actually worked at a movie theatre when I was a kid, and I got fired for selling weed out the back door,” added the actor.

“I was just an entrepreneur!” added the actor jokingly. Ellen later added, “You were hustling! You were trying to sell popcorn and weed at the same time – what’s wrong with that?’ They go well together”.

With all that, let us know what do you think about Jared Leto and for more information, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

