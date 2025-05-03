The legendary tale of how James Cameron scribbled a dollar sign into the title and convinced Fox to greenlight a sequel is more than just Hollywood myth, it came straight from Cameron himself.

Back in the early ’80s, the pressure was on. Alien had already become a sci-fi classic in 1979, and Fox wanted a follow-up. Ridley Scott, who directed the original, didn’t return. Instead, a young James Cameron fresh off his breakout with The Terminator stepped in to take the reins. And with him came a bold vision: bigger, louder, and definitely more lethal.

Unlike Scott’s slow-burn horror, Cameron leaned into all-out warfare. His version wasn’t just about one creature stalking a spaceship crew, it was about a swarm. And in a pitch meeting that’s become the stuff of legend, he explained that shift in the simplest, most brilliant way possible.

“I was sitting with the three producers, and we were in the office of the then-head of 20th Century Fox,” Cameron told CinemaBlend. “And I said, ‘Guys, I got an idea for the title. It goes like this.’ And I wrote, Alien in large block letters. And I put an ‘s’ on the end. I showed it to them. I said, ‘I want to call it Aliens because we’re not dealing with one. Now we’re dealing with an army, and that’s the big distinction. And it’s very simple and very graphic.’ I said, ‘But here’s what it’s going to translate to.’ And then I drew the two lines through it to make it a dollar sign. That was my pitch. And apparently, it worked! Because they went with the title. They never questioned it.”

That little “s” — with two quick strokes turned a sequel into a franchise. Cameron didn’t just add a letter. He added an empire. The studio greenlit Aliens, and the 1986 film exploded in theaters, racking up $131 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. It didn’t just out-earn Alien, it redefined what sci-fi sequels could be.

From there, Cameron was off to the races. The Abyss, Terminator 2, Titanic, and Avatar followed. But Aliens was the turning point. It was the first time he turned an existing property into something completely his own.

And yes, he eventually circled back with Sigourney Weaver. The two reunited for Avatar in 2009, where Weaver played Dr. Grace Augustine. She even signed on for the sequels, although her new role remained a mystery. Still, their magic clearly lasted well beyond xenomorphs.

That dollar sign might’ve started as a gag. But in hindsight, it marked the moment Cameron became a blockbuster visionary.

