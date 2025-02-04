Miriam Margolyes didn’t just pass on Marvel; she ensured they knew exactly why. The Harry Potter alum, best known as the cheerful Professor Sprout, revealed that she rejected a role in Agatha after a blunt financial standoff. When Marvel offered her $600,000, she countered with an eye-popping demand: “I want a million pounds ($1.2 million).” Their response? “You can have half a million.” Her final answer? “No, I don’t want to do it.”

It wasn’t just about the money. Margolyes admitted little interest in revisiting the world of witches, saying, “I thought, ‘Oh god, not witches again because I’ve done that with Harry Potter.” Plus, she wasn’t keen on spending months in the U.S., particularly in Georgia, where Agatha filmed. Ultimately, she chalked up the decision to her nature: “Really, it’s a story about my greed rather than anything else.”

Her potential role remains unconfirmed, but many believe she was up for Marvel’s Lilia Calderu, a powerful witch ultimately played by Patti LuPone. Given her background in magical roles, including Professor Sprout and Madame Morrible in Wicked, Margolyes would have brought a unique charm to the MCU. But she never seemed particularly eager to join Hollywood’s biggest franchise.

Margolyes has had a long and successful career, spanning acclaimed films like Romeo + Juliet, Yentl, and The Age of Innocence, which earned her a BAFTA. Despite her past work in major American productions, she has been vocal about her dislike for working in the U.S., making her Marvel rejection even less surprising.

The outspoken actress has never shied away from controversy. Just last year, she ruffled feathers by saying adult Harry Potter fans should “grow up.” That remark alone might have been a PR headache for Marvel, especially as Agatha gears up for its late 2024 release.

The show, a spin-off of WandaVision, features a star-studded cast, including Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Aubrey Plaza as Rio Vidal, and Joe Locke as Billy Kaplan. LuPone’s Lilia Calderu was set to be a major player in the magical chaos, a role Margolyes might have easily slipped into if she had wanted to.

Her decision to turn down the MCU adds another chapter to her fascinating career. While many actors would jump at the chance to join Marvel’s billion-dollar machine, Margolyes didn’t hesitate to walk away. Whether it was about money, location, or just not wanting to deal with another broomstick, she made one thing clear: she plays by her own rules.

