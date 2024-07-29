In 2013, a Twitter feud erupted between Days of our Lives stars Jen Lilley and General Kirsten Storms, who both portrayed Maxie Jones on the ABC soap. At the time, Liley seemingly suggested her depiction of the character was better than Storm’s, leading to a real-life catfight between the two online.

In 2005, Kirsten Storms was cast as the character Maxie Jones on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. In 2012, Jen Lilley took over the role of Storms after she had gone on sick leave. Shortly after Kristen Storms returned to the show to reprise her role as Maxie Jones, Jen Lilley, cast as Theresa Donovan in Days of Our Lives in 2013, took to Twitter to slam Kristen Storms’s General Hospital character.

While tweeting about her new DAYS character, Jen Lilley stated, “I feel like Theresa could kick Maxie’s ass with one hand tied behind her back.”

When a pot-stirring soap fan notified Kirsten Storms about the tweet, she responded by writing, “Maybe her Maxie. But not mine.”

The online fight escalated when Lilley tweeted that she kept Ma the General Hospital Maxie from being killed off while Storms was unwell and had taken time off work to recover.

After facing fan backlash over the tweet, Lilley clarified her controversial statements, writing, “This whole thing has been blown way out of proportion.”

Lilley continued that her initial tweet was intended in jest, and she was not commenting on “Kirsten or her performance as Maxie at all.”

She added, “Those who follow me or have even read one of my articles know that I would never say something negative about another person, especially not Kirsten Storms. Life is too short to be mean-spirited.”

Lilley concluded the statement, saying she was delighted that Kristen Storms was well enough to reprise the role.

