Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been married for over 13 years and have always given us a couple of goals. However, there have been a few roadblocks in their relationship but they have both been tight-lipped about it and have never let rumpus affect their bond. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Portia allegedly ‘crushed and screamed’ at Ellen which led to her going into rehab. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Reportedly, Portia spent a month in a rehab facility before getting out of it and coming back home to her wife Ellen.

According to a source close to In Touch magazine, Porta de Rossi got into a nasty argument with Ellen DeGeneres under the influence of drugs and alcohol, after which she was sent to a rehab facility at Passages Malibu.

The source close to the publication said, “They got into an ugly fight. Portia hadn’t been happy for a while and was drinking and isolating [herself], and Ellen confronted her. Portia lost it and blamed Ellen for driving her to drink because of her controlling ways and said she wasn’t in love with her anymore. Ellen was crushed and screamed at Portia to get out.”

Well, ups and downs are a part of everyday life and relationships. They make us value the person we love more.

Reportedly, Ellen DeGeneres visited Portia de Rossi every weekend at the rehab facility to lend support to his wife.

The source concluded, “They are on their way to repairing their marriage. It won’t be easy. Portia will always be battling these demons. But they love each other.”

All’s well that ends well.

What are your thoughts on Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi on not giving up on each other and making their relationship work through thick and thin? Tell us in the space below.

