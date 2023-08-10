Ryan Reynolds is known for many things, including being named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2010 and his performances in films like Van Wilder, Deadpool and more. The 46-year-old actor – who currently has four beautiful children with his wife Blake Lively, is pretty candid about his life and doesn’t shy away from flaunting his goods on camera – and fans caught a glimpse of it when he played Wade Wilson.

In a conversation that’s over seven years old, the ‘Blade: Trinity’ got candid about his p*nis and how Deadpool’s makeup artist Bill Corso made it look perfect while shooting the film. Yes, Ryan’s d*ck was part of the film and wasn’t censored away.

As reported by NY Daily News, Ryan Reynolds once praised Deadpool makeup artist Bill Corso for transforming all of him for the film in a past conversation with Entertainment Weekly. While recollecting spending hours getting transformed into the heavily scarred and disfigured superhero daily, the actor said, “He’s a genius and he made my p*nis look perfect. I’m very grateful.”

Ryan Reynolds further got candid about the Deadpool scene that saw Wade Wilson completely n*ked and engaging in a hand-to-hand combat scene with Ed Skrein’s Ajax. He once more praised Corso for doing an ‘incredible’ job and being willing to go to depths that others would not. The actor said, “(He applied makeup) in places where no man needs to be with a paintbrush.”

Check out this video of Ryan talking about it all here:

In case you’re still wondering if Ryan Reynolds was actually n*ked in the Deadpool fight scene or if he was wearing a highly detailed prosthetic genital, let us tell you – He Was N*ked.

