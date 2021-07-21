Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had bedazzled their fans when they got in a relationship. The couple announced their separation back in 2016 which caused a major meltdown on social media and amongst the fans. Finally, in 2019 Pitt and Jolie were granted a divorce.

Angelina Jolie had added Brad Pitt’s name to her surname after they got married in August 2014. However, in 2019 the actress had officially dropped Pitt’s name from her surname. Court papers obtained by ET showed that the Lara Croft actress had officially removed ‘Pitt’ from her name.

The decision to change her name came while Jolie started to prepare to return to the big screen in the second installment of Maleficent. She had also revealed previously that she would be open to a potential future in politics in the US.

The court papers obtained by ET also showed that this became the second time Brad Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie had dropped a surname through a court petition. Jolie had earlier dropped her estrange father’s surname ‘Voight’ from her name.

After their split hit the headline, Jolie remained silent but Pitt opened up about their separation in an interview with GQ in 2017. He said, ‘We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, ‘No one wins in court – it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse’,’ he said. ‘And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the set of the film Mr and Mrs. Smith on which they worked together. They have six children together, Maddox, Pax, Zahara. Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

