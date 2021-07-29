Advertisement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are two names that we hear often. They were once one of the most popular and gorgeous couples in Hollywood. Their fans have been invested in their relationship since the time they got together till their separation and even after that. It is obvious that Hollywood’s favourite couple’s separation came as a shock to everyone.

However, there was this one time when a British tabloid had published a rumour about their split which caused the couple to sue the publication.

Brad and Angelina met each other for the time on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2004. Since then, the couples sparked many rumours until it was made official that they are dating and eventually got married. Back in 2010, Pitt and Jolie sued British tabloid ‘News of the World’ over a story that alleged the pair had split up. The story by the tabloid claimed that the pair who met on the sets of the film Mr & Mrs Smith visited a divorce lawyer and agreed to divide up their $286 million fortune and the custody of their six children.

Keith Schilling, the London lawyer of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie made a statement back in 2010 and said, “The News of the World has failed to meet our clients’ reasonable demands for a retraction of and apology for these false and intrusive allegations which have now been widely republished by mainstream news outlets. We have advised them to bring proceedings, which they have now done.”

An action against the tabloid was commenced by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with the help of Schillings in the London high court. The action was taken against News Group Newspapers which is the News International subsidiary that publishes the News of the World. The couple’s lawyer told that the article published by the News of the World contravened the Press Complaints Commission code of conduct. He added that the code states that a significant inaccuracy, misleading statement or distortion “once recognised must be corrected, promptly and with due prominence, and – where appropriate – an apology published”.

Schillings added that the publication of the story was a serious misuse of private information and it was not required to disclose if the information was true or false. The firm said, “However, in this case, we can confirm unequivocally, and upon instructions, that the allegations published by the News of the World are false as well as intrusive”. The article published by the tabloid also claimed that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children would live with the actress and Pitt would have visitation rights and that the separation would occur imminently.

