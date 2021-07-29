Advertisement

Fans of Adele got a piece of good news when the singer was spotted on a date with LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul. The pair had attended NBA finals together and were pictured laughing, chatting, and cheering amid the game. This gave enough fuel to spark the rumours of the couple dating which was later confirmed to be true.

The pair were seen together at a cozy dinner date which also confirmed their romance. However, new revelations have been made about the relationship between the sports agent and the singer. According to a pal, the romance between the duo appears to be of a casual nature.

Advertisement

A source told People that Adele and sports agent Rich Paul told, “It’s not super serious, but they’re having a good time. They have mutual friends in common, so that’s been nice.” The source added, “Adele’s having fun and being social. She has relaxed a lot. She’s not quite as private as when she was married. She is living her life and doing great. She is having a great summer with [her son] Angelo. They are spending most of their time in LA.”

The Rolling in the Deep singer shares Angelo with her ex-husband Simon Konecki who got divorced earlier this year. After the separation, Adele started to grow closer to Paul. She and her new beau have been seen packing on the PDA as they enjoyed a double date at a popular NYC eatery Cipriani last week. Photos of the couple showed Rich wrapping his arm around the singer as they headed inside the restaurant. He also stroke her back at one point.

Neither of the sides has denied the claims but still hasn’t made any official statement regarding their relationship. Rich Paul said in an interview in May that he has been “hanging out” with a major pop star but did not name anyone. An ESPN announcer Brian Windhorst also claimed that the pair were an ‘item’ on the late-night podcast Lowe Post and said that Adele is now Rich’s “girlfriend”.

Must Read: Thor – Love And Thunder: Matt Damon Confirms Playing Fake Loki In Chris Hemsworth Starrer; Says, “Taika Waititi Had Us Back”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube