When Anne Hathaway Was Replaced In Seth Rogen's 'Knocked up' Over Refusing To Film A Graphic Scene: "It Was Going To Show A Vagina"

Anne Hathaway was first hired to star in the movie Knocked Up alongside Seth Rogen. However, she was replaced by Grey’s Anatomy Star Katherine Heigl after refusing to film a graphic scene that she felt was unnecessary.

Judd Apatow’s directed film Knocked Up was released in 2008. The film, starring Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Jonah Hill and Katherine Heigl, went on to gross $219.2 Million against a budget of $27.5 Million. The film catapulted Heigl onto the A-list. However, shortly after the film’s release, the always outspoken Heigl described the film as “a little sexist.”

At the time, she told vanity fair, “It paints the women as shrews, as humourless and uptight, and it paints the men as lovable, goofy, fun-loving guys.”

Heigl added, “Why is this how you’re portraying women? Ninety-eight per cent of the time, it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the movie.”

Heigl wasn’t alone in her opinion. Anne Hathway also had her misgivings about the film. According to multiple reports, before Heigl was roped in for the film, her role was offered to Anne Hathaway. However, Hathway was replaced at the last minute after she refused to film a graphic scene that she felt was unnecessary.

Anne Hathway revealed she was unhappy about the birth scene at the end of the movie “because it was going to show a vagina – not mine, but somebody else’s. And I didn’t believe that it was actually necessary to the story.”

Anne Hathway lost the role to Katherine Heigl, who later called the film a little sexist. It appears Anne Hathway dodged a bullet. After Heigl publicly called out the film, she was branded as a “difficult actress” which hurt her career.

Must Read: Dancing With The Stars Season 33: Who Is The First Cast Member Of The BBC Studios’ Reality Show?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News