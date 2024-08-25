When Anne Hathaway Was Accused Of Stealing Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Rises Role From "Devastated" Jessica Biel: "I Was Gutted"

In 2011, Jessica Biel revealed she had lost not one but two coveted roles to Anne Hathaway. In an Elle interview, Biel revealed she had auditioned for Anne Hathaway’s role as Catwoman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises. Biel was reportedly a top contender for the role alongside Keira Knightley and Kate Mara. However, the role went to Hathaway, making the loss even more painful.

Biel then auditioned for Hathaway’s Academy Award-winning role as Fantine in “Les Misérables,” but lost again. Biel gave the Elle interview around the time Hathaway was facing a wave of social media abuse, branded “Hathahate,” even though the actress hadn’t done anything egregious to warrant the hate.

However, Jessica Biel’s interview, in which she revealed losing coveted roles to Anne Hathaway, gave netizens more ammunition to ramp up their hate campaign by accusing the Princess Diaries actress of wilfully stealing roles from the Texas Massacre actress.

In the Elle interview, Bile said the Catwoman role in Christopher Nolan’s film was “another one that got away. I was gutted. I mean, to work with Christopher Nolan in that kind of a role…”

Shortly after the Elle Interview surfaced, an insider accused Anne Hathaway of stealing roles from Jessica Biel. The Insider told the New York Daily News, “Jessica was fuming when she heard she didn’t get the role of Catwoman.”

The Insider added, “She really thought she was going to get it, but when Christopher Nolan [the film’s director] handed the role to Hathaway, she was devastated.”

In response, another inside source told the Enquirer that Anne Hathaway was hurt and annoyed over being accused of stealing roles from Biel. The source said, “Anne thinks Jessica had an ulterior motive by making it seem like she was stealing roles right out from under her.”

They added, “Anne let Jessica know that if she does another interview with a writing, casting, or director equating the two, she wants a face-to-face meeting. And everyone’s waiting for more fur to fly.”

Despite the feud rumors, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Biel have not addressed their issues in public.

