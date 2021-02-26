Rachel Zegler Joins Cast of 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods'

“West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler will play a mysterious key role in the “Shazam: Fury of the Gods,” the superhero sequel from New Line and DC Comics, starring Zachary Levi.

“I am in my key role in Shazam 2 era,” the actor tweeted shortly after news of her casting broke, referencing the mystery surrounding her role.

Zegler has had a quick rise in the entertainment industry, after beating out 30,000 other applicants for the lead role of Maria in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming “West Side Story.” The musical, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to debut in December.

As for the “Shazam” sequel, details of Zegler’s role are being kept under wraps. But, the star’s casting is also notable in terms of representation — Zegler is the second Colombian American to be cast in a DC superhero project, following Sasha Calle, who was announced as Supergirl in the upcoming “Flash” film.

The new film will continue the story of Billy Baston, who can transform into a godlike superhero upon saying the magic word, “Shazam!” The lighthearted superhero film, based on the D.C. character created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck, starred Levi as Shazam and Asher Angel as 14-year-old Billy.

The first “Shazam” was released in 2019, opening at the top spot at the box office, before going on to make $365 million at the box office. The sequel boasts the same filmmaking team, with David F. Sandberg directing from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Peter Safran (The Safran Company) and Geoff Johns (Mad Ghost Productions) are producers.

Zegler is repped by ICM. The Wrap was first to report news of the actor’s casting.

